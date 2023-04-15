Cesspool of an underpass hits pedestrians, businesses in Yeshwantpur

Overflowing sewage, uncleared garbage, stench everywhere... no, it’s not a dirty stormwater drain. It’s an underpass that goes under the railway tracks in Yeshwantpur and is used by thousands of people every day.

The underpass connects the busy Tumakuru Road with the Yeshwantpur fish market and other busy areas. It’s located near the Yeshwantpur bus stop and metro pillar number 320.

It eliminates the need for pedestrians to walk through the Yeshwantpur railway station.

The source of the sludge can be traced to an overflowing closed sewage chamber that collects sewage from homes and shops around the underpass region. Locals say the blocked chamber has not been cleaned out in over a year.

Street vendors in the underpass wear a resigned look on their faces, noting that the putrid smell of sewage immediately drives away potential customers.

“There is no point talking about this issue. We have been complaining to the BBMP, but nobody seems to care about us,” said Radha, who has been doing business there for nearly 35 years now. “They will just ask us to pack up and leave. But where will we go?”

Residents say the situation worsens tenfold when it rains. “Sometimes, there is water up to my knees. One time last year, I had to wade through stinking water that reached my thighs,” said a healthcare worker who works at a hospital nearby.

Gangadhar, a resident, bemoaned the apathy shown by elected representatives. “Because this area comes in between the Yeshwantpur and Rajarajeshwari Nagar assembly constituencies, neither MLA claims any responsibility to clean up this area,” he said.

Another resident noted that it was nearly impossible to walk through the underpass at night due to lack of any illumination. “Even if lights are fixed by shopkeepers or authorities, local boys break them,” said Manjunath, who works in a factory nearby.

A few men nearby nodded their heads in agreement. “If the smell wasn’t already enough of a reason, people also fear walking through the area at night because it is pitch dark,” one of them said.

An official posted at Yeshwantpur Junction said that while the underpass was constructed by the railways, its maintenance was the BBMP’s responsibility. “We are aware of the problems and have received complaints. But it’s the BBMP job to keep it clean and make sure lights are working,” the official added.

The problem is compounded by sewage flowing from the fish market and two-wheeler riders using the underpass, the official said.