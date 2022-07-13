Chamarajpet bandh passes off peacefully  

The dawn-to-dusk bandh called by Chamarajpet Nagarikara Okkoota Vedike was peaceful without any police complaints.

Heavy police presence was seen in the area, which also happens to be a popular traders’ hub. Police detained at least two people as a preventive measure.

Police said the two individuals were detained briefly for engaging in a quarrel near MLA B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan’s office.

A verbal altercation ensued after a shopkeeper did not serve juice to a few people, who were reportedly part of the team that organised the bandh.

Many traders and shopkeepers responded positively to the bandh call by shutting their business establishments for the day.

Organisers have decided to meet BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath and formally submit a memorandum.

Some of the demands include declaring the 2.10-acre playground as BBMP property, renaming the playground after Maharaja Chamarajendra Wadiyar and issuing a khata certificate in favour of the Palike.

Bengaluru Central MP P C Mohan extended support as he plans to meet Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai personally.

Organisers have warned of a violent protest if the BBMP and the government do not heed to their demands.