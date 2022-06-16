Chamarajpet Idgah: ‘BBMP’s ownership claim on basis of khata is ludicrous’

The BBMP’s claim that it owns the Chamarajpet Idgah because it has the khata of the property is “ludicrous”, said a member of the Karnataka State Board of Auqaf.

“Khata is not the title of the property,” said Reyaz Khan. “A title deed is the most important property document. A gazette notification is equally important and has a presumptive value. There’s no need for the khata when there is a gazette notification.”

He was referring to the gazette notification issued by the board in 1965, a year after the then Corporation of the City of Bangalore lost an appeal in the Supreme Court over the two-acre, 10-gunta land.

He also suggested that officials “created mischief” when the Central Muslim Association (CMA) applied for the Idgah khata in the light of the apex court judgement.

The khata has come under focus ever since the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) claimed earlier this month that the Idgah is a public playground and cited city survey records, which purportedly show the land to be a “BBMP property”.

Meanwhile, the BBMP has approached the Survey, Settlement and Land Records Department to “verify” documents pertaining to the Idgah. It also sent an official requisition to the wakf board seeking documents of the property.

Confirming that they had received the letter, Khan said they would give a “suitable reply” shortly. The latest controversy over the Idgah located in old Bengaluru surfaced after the BBMP claimed it is a public playground and some pro-Hindu outfits asked permission to hold various events there.