Chamarajpet Idgah: Both sides claim victory after BBMP order

A pro-Hindu outfit on Monday called for demolishing the tower at the Chamarajpet Idgah, two days after the BBMP ordered that the disputed property would be brought under the ownership of the revenue department.

On August 6, BBMP Joint Commissioner (West) rejected the application filed by the Karnataka State Board of Auqaf on June 21, 2022, seeking khata of the two-acre, five-gunta property located in the heart of old Bengaluru.

The order, however, specified that the board was free to approach the revenue department to claim ownership. Additionally, any disputes related to the property should be raised only with the department, it said.

Different sides are interpreting the order differently.

Vishwa Sanatana Parishad, one of several obscure outfits that want to hold various events at the Idgah, claimed victory after the BBMP order. Its founder-president, S Bhaskaran, who had filed RTI applications about the ownership of the property, asked for demolishing the Idgah tower.

He argued that Muslims have been given alternative land for the Idgah — about 400 metres away at Goripalya Cross — and said they should not be allowed to hold prayers at the Chamarajpet ground.

DH could not independently verify Bhaskaran’s claim about the alternative Idgah.

He further said the outfit would submit a memorandum to the BBMP on Wednesday afternoon and was also considering going to the high court.

“We will do whatever it takes to reclaim the ground,” Bhaskaran said.

R Abdul Riyaz Khan, a member of the wakf board, said the BBMP order showed the civic body’s admission that it does not own the property. Asked about the revenue department, he retorted: “What’s the revenue department got to do with this? It never claimed ownership.”

Khan said the board would study the BBMP order and would certainly mount a legal challenge.

Meanwhile, Chamarajpet MLA B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan said the national flag would be hoisted on the ground on Republic Day, Independence Day and November 1 (Karnataka Rajyotsava).

A meeting of local leaders will be called in this regard on Wednesday, he added.

Asked about the BBMP order, Zameer said: “I am not going to scratch my head at this stage. I just want to clarify that for the first time, we shall be hoisting the Tricolour at the ground.”