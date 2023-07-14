Chandrayaan-3 launch sparks celebration among students

Astronomy enthusiasts and students gathered in large numbers to watch the live streaming of the Chandrayaan-3 launch at the Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium on Friday. The successful launch unleashed an air of celebration among those gathered — all of whom had their eyes on the screen.

An official from the planetarium said the response was overwhelming. “The hall had a capacity of only 200 people. But the crowd that gathered was huge. There were more than 250 people walking in,” the official said.

The crowd was excited to watch the successful launch of the mission and hoped that the landing would be successful, too.

“It is a milestone for India and we are happy that we could witness it. We all hope that the mission lands as expected,” said Vidya, a final-year BSc student.

Another student said that it was a joy to watch the live-streaming with like-minded people. “While there are many clubs and associations, it is not easy to find science enthusiasts in the city,” said Nishanth, a student.

Many science enthusiasts travelled from Bengaluru to Sriharikota to be a part of the historical event. The enthusiasts in the city now plan to celebrate every stage of the mission.

“It is a proud moment for us and we are excited about the landing. We want to celebrate every stage of the mission. We are planning more such events,” said Ravindra Aradhya, president of the Association of Bangalore Amateur Astronomers.