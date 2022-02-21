Change is in the air as BU plans ‘green library’

The Bangalore University (BU) has come up with the concept of a ‘green library’ in the wake of the challenges posed by the pandemic.

The idea is aimed at adapting to the new normal and attracting more readers to the library.

The university plans to blend its existing library with the adjoining green cover comprising dense vegetation, which is spread over 10 acres.

The project, estimated to cost about Rs 1.5 crore, has begun to take shape in phases at Jnanabharati, the BU campus.

During the pandemic, a dense forest was created using the Miyawaki method and close to 10,000 native tree species have been planted all around the library along with aromatic flower-bearing trees.

“Libraries are central to students’ performance at universities. But due to the pandemic challenges, we had to bring in changes to make the library more accessible, while ensuring the safety of students. So, we decided to open it up and blend it with the surrounding nature. While work on a part of the project is underway, the other plans will soon be approved,” Prof Venugopal K R, vice-chancellor of BU, told DH.

As part of the project, BU will create four pergolas and a couple of machans amid the age-old banyan trees on the 10 acres around the existing library, for students to sit in natural surroundings and read books.

“Students need not sit within a cubicle or closed environment. They can take a book from the stack and sit anywhere in the garden, which is linked to our digital repository of more than 62,000 e-books. A miniature open cottage-like structure will be built which will serve as a lounge for teachers, women and students for brief discussions and consultations on academic issues,” said Dr. B R Radhakrishna, the university librarian.

With libraries taking the digital avatar, offering enough resources to shape the career of students, BU plans to convert the old canteen building within the 10-acre park into a language lab and Career Information Resource Centre (CIRC).

“Bengaluru South has been the hub of competitive exams coaching. Our CIRC will have all resources and guidance for the exams under one roof,” Venugopal said.

An open-air amphitheater with a seating capacity of 200-300 will come up, to facilitate academic seminars and presentations.

“The section housing periodicals, magazines and newspapers, that see the highest footfalls, will also be moved into nature’s lap. Students have already started referring to books in the open, sitting under trees,” said an officer at the BU library.

