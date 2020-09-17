Charges against Sanjjanaa not specified, arrest not justified: Lawyer

Sanjjanaa Galrani's counsel has accused the CCB of producing the Kannada actress before the first additional chief metropolitan court so that she cannot get bail.

Srinivas Rao argued that the CCB had not specified the charges against his client. Following the actress' arrest, the CCB produced her before the court thrice and filed remand applications. Her police custody was sought on two occasions and judicial custody once. But in none of the applications were the charges against her specified.

"Her arrest has not been justified. It's not correct to seek her further remand and it cannot be given as per the law," Rao told DH.

According to the counsel, if Sanjjanaa's offence is punishable with more than three years' imprisonment, the matter has to be referred to the court dealing with cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

"But this has not been decided. How can she be sent to jail when there is no offence," Rao said.

According to Rao, the court concluded that the defence raised some tenable contentions and ordered that Sanjjanaa be produced before the special court for NDPS cases. Accordingly, she will be produced before the 33rd CCH court on September 18.

The court, Rao said, also directed the investigating officer to immediately place all the materials before the special court. It partially accepted that the police failed to make out a case against Sanjjanaa under the NDPS Act, unlike with respect to other suspects, he said.