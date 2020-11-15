Chemical godown fire claims first victim as worker dies of burns

The massive fire in a chemical warehouse that bulldozed several buildings on Mysuru Road on November 10 reported its first casualty with an injured worker succumbing to burns on Thursday midnight.

Bijay Singh, 30, who was transferring chemicals from one barrel to another using a pipe that eventually triggered the fire, breathed his last in the burns ward of Victoria Hospital.

A native of Odisha, Singh had been working in the warehouse for the past five years and staying in company accommodation. The warehouse was located in Hosagudaddahalli and belonged to Rekha Chemical Corporation and Rekha Chemical Industries. The fire broke out around 10.30 am and it took firefighters almost 24 hours to fully douse the flames.

Police have already arrested the owners — Sajjan Raj, 66, his wife Kamala 60, and son Anil Kumar, 30 — because they were illegally running the warehouse in the residential area. Seven vehicles, two electricity poles and private property were also gutted in the fire.

Singh had suffered 30% burns on the back and abdomen when he was rescued. Doctors had already cautioned the police that the survival chances of anyone with more than 20% burns on body parts such as the back and the abdomen are slim because of probable injuries to kidneys, liver and other organs. The same happened in Singh’s case, police said.

Singh is survived by his wife and two children, who all live in Odisha. Police said they were waiting for his family to arrive in Bengaluru to do the post-mortem and hand over the body to them.

Around eight fire and emergency services workers and three other labourers who were injured in the fire accident are said to be recovering.