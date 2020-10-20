Chennai-Bengaluru train services to resume from Oct 21

After a gap of over six months, direct passenger train services between Chennai and Bengaluru will resume on Wednesday.

Southern Railway announced on Monday that a double-decker fully reserved special train will be ply between Chennai-Bengaluru-Chennai from October 21.

With a composition of eight AC chair car coaches, the double-decker superfast daily special train Dr MGR Chennai Central-KSR Bengaluru (no 06075) will depart from Chennai at 7.25 am and reach Bengaluru at 1.10 pm. In the return direction, train no 06076 will leave Bengaluru at 02.30 pm and reach Chennai at 08.30 pm.

The trains will stop at Arakkonam, Katpadi Jn, Ambur, Vaniyambadi, Jolarpettai, Kuppam, Bangarapet, Krishnarajapuram and Bangalore Cantt. In the return direction from Bengaluru, the train will stop at Permabur. Reservations will open at 8 am on Tuesday, the Southern Railway said.