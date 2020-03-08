Cholera outbreak in southeast Bengaluru’s tech corridor

On Saturday, an outbreak of Cholera was reported from various parts of the bustling tech corridor in South-East region of Bengaluru including Sarjapur, Koramangala, HSR Layout, Kasavanahalli, Mahadevapura, Bommanahalli and Old Bagalur Layout.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), followed by inspection of houses, collected water samples from Old Bagalur Layout. Four cases of Cholera were reported from Baptist Hospital who were all admitted from areas within BBMP limits. Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board was asked to stop water supply in affected areas and to supply water in tankers till the source of infection is traced.

Dr. BK Vijendra, Chief Health Officer (Public Health), BBMP said, "We have informed and educated the residents, and have set up a help desk in the urban primary health centres of BBMP. We are also in touch with the Principal of Ambedkar Medical College and have also got gastroenterology reports from Kadgondanahalli. The BBMP is aware of these cases and our doctors are out on the field taking appropriate actions."

The Chief of Medical Services at St.John's Hospital said that there is a serious outbreak of Cholera with cases from Koramangala and HSR Layout being reported.

Dr Jaya, faculty, St.John's Medical College, said, "Please take adequate precautions in the food you serve here and outside. This is a water-borne and food-borne disease. Please ensure your maids who help you in the preparation of food wash hands thoroughly before they work for you. We must contain this spread through adequate precautions. One case reported by Manipal as of now."

Residents complained saying due to ongoing BWSSB pipework, sewage was getting mixed with drinking water.

Dr. Samarpita, Chief of Medical Services, Columbia Asia Hospital, Sarjapur Road, said, "As per the information received from other hospitals and going by the lab tests in my hospital - Columbia Asia, there is an outbreak of Cholera in Kasavanahalli, Sarjapur Road, Koramangala and HSR. Please avoid street food strictly especially liquid items. Also avoid eating from roadside eateries and small joints. Request everyone to take adequate precautions."