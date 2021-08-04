CID starts probe into Congolese man's custodial death

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Tuesday took over the investigation into the custodial death of 27-year-old Congolese national Joan alias Joel Shindani Malu.

There was a flurry of activity a day after the foreigner, arrested by JC Nagar police in a case of drug peddling, died at a private hospital. Police had taken him there after he complained of chest pain.

Joel’s death early on Monday morning sparked a flash protest outside the JC Nagar police station by a group of 40 Africans, who claimed that police had taken him away from his Hennur home, drugged him and murdered him.

The flash protest witnessed high drama as the Africans clashed with police who, in turn, caned them.

On Tuesday, a CID team led by an officer of the rank of deputy superintendent of police visited the JC Nagar police station and carried out investigations. The CID team visited Chiraayu Hospital, JC Nagar, where Joel had died, and questioned the policemen who had detained him and those who did the night shift at the police station.

Also read: Karnataka CM defends Bengaluru police's action on protesting Africans

While the post-mortem report is still awaited, doctors are said to have orally informed the police that the Congolese’s death wasn’t caused by any external injuries.

The CID is also reviewing the CCTV footage of the police station to determine the time when Joel was brought there and taken out.

A senior police officer said the CID would carry out an impartial investigation. “We will sift through the technical evidence to verify the police version,” the officer said without giving details.

5 Africans held

Meanwhile, JC Nagar police arrested five Africans over the violence during Monday’s flash protest. More arrests are likely.

The arrested suspects are Aramann Ngoy, 28, from Babusapalya, Clement Bakemda, 26, of Hegde Nagar, Yousif Maketa, 25, of Kalyan Nagar, Juvane Makungu, 24, of Kalkere, and Guelorg, 28, of Balaji Layout, Nagenahalli.

Barring Ngoy, who is a Congolese national, no other suspect has disclosed his nationality, according to another senior police officer. Police will cross-check their personal details from their visa and passport.

“Many more Africans involved in the violence are on the run. We are checking the mobile phone videos and CCTV footage to identify and track them down,” the officer added.

The arrests were based on a complaint filed by Latha, a sub-inspector from the Subramanya Nagar police station. She was part of a posse of police personnel who were deployed during the protest. She says the Africans assaulted her and other police personnel with lathis and kicked them. Some of the protesters even shoved policewomen, according to the complaint.