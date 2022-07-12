Citizens can give inputs for lake development, rejuvenation

Citizens, who are interested in the conservation of lakes in their neighborhood, will get an opportunity to share their suggestions. The BBMP has organised a workshop on July 13 at the IPP Convention Centre in Malleswaram.
Suggestions or feedback have been called for only 14 lakes. They are: Venkateshpura, Singapura, Shivanahalli, Lakshmipura, Karihobanahalli, Dubasipalya, Gandhinagar Hosa Kere, Lingaderanahalli, Swaranakunte Gudde Kere, Garveybhavipalya, Kacharakanahalli, Gunjuru Karmelaram, Gunkur Mavinakere and B Narayanapura.
Such an event has been called as BBMP is planning to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) for the development of fourteen lakes, which is funded by the state government under its Amrutha Nagarothana programme. In all, 67 lakes have been identified for development at an estimated cost of Rs 200 crore.
The workshop has been divided into six parts based on the zones. The timings are: 10 am to 11.30 am (Yelahanka), 11.30 am to 12.30 pm (Dasarahalli), 12.30 pm to 1.30 pm (RR Nagar), 2.30 pm to 3 pm (Bommanahalli), 3.30 pm to 3.45 pm (East) and 3.45 pm to 5 pm (Mahadevapura).
