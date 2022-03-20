City postman bags 2nd rank in Bengaluru City University exam

City postman bags 2nd rank in City University exam

  Mar 20 2022
A postman from 8 am to 3 pm, he would then attend classes from 5:30 pm to 9:15 pm. Credit: iStock Photo

The announcement of university exam results on March 17 brought much joy to Sanjay KP, a postman from Bengaluru, as he secured second rank (BA) in Bengaluru City University. 

The 25-year-old, who works at Sunkadakatte post office, studied in VV Puram Evening College of Arts and Commerce. A postman from 8 am to 3 pm, he would attend classes from 5:30 pm to 9:15 pm. 

The Kukarahalli native, after completing his PU in 2018, pursued a BA in economics, history and political science and secured 91.7 per cent.

"I pursued BA as I was keen on understanding subjects like political science, especially the Constitution that governs us," he was quoted as saying by TOI.

Sanjay extended his gratitude to senior colleagues in the Sunkadakatte post office for encouraging him to continue his studies and also providing leaves during the exams. Sanjay plans to appear not just for departmental exams, but competitive exams like KPSC as well.

