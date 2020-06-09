City registers 18 new cases of Covid-19, three deaths

The city on Monday reported 18 new cases of COVID-19, including three deaths, raising the state’s mortality figure to 59.

Thirty-one of the deaths have happened in the past 30 days, indicating that the fatality rate is increasing on a par with the infectivity rate. Many of these cases were detected too late or posthumously, which also suggests that they were missed by testing programmes.

According to data from the state COVID war room, a total of 46,383 tests have been carried out in the Bengaluru Urban district so far, of which 44,104 have produced a negative result, while 1,830 are classified as “results awaited”.

Two of the victims are in their sixties, and the last is a 48-year-old woman from Kalasipalya, who had Influenza-Like Illness (ILI), plus fever and breathlessness. She had been admitted to a private hospital on June 4 but died on the day.

Health officials did not respond to a query about the delay in reporting her death.

The other deaths include a 67-year-old man from SR Nagar, who also had ILI. His patient history also showed that he had serious comorbidities in the form of Ischemic Heart Disease (IHD) with a left ventricular dysfunction. Although admitted into hospital care on June 4, he died on June 8.

The other fatality is a 65-year-old woman from Mahalakshmi Layout, who was diagnosed as having Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI), giddiness and breathlessness. As with other patients, she had sought treatment at a private hospital and subsequently moved to another hospital on June 5. She died while in private care that same day.

Contacts infected

A majority of the new cases (13) on Monday were primary contacts of previously diagnosed patients. Two of the patient zeros were two, sixty-odd women who had perished of the disease late last week but not before collectively triggering a cluster of 13 people in Bengaluru.

Eight members of that cluster were reported on Monday. These included seven who were contacts of P4220, a 65-year-old woman with SARI from VV Puram who died on June 3. Four are from Parvathipuram and three are from Kalasipalya.

The seventh is a 45-year-old woman from Basaveshwara Nagar and a contact of Patient 2519, a 61-year-old woman who died on June 6.

Another three new cases were contacts of a COVID-positive case in Someshwaranagar.

Meantime, the number of ILI cases have been going up again in recent days, after being drowned by the spate of inter-state travellers who were testing positive for Covid-19. Two of the new ILI cases reported on Monday were in their twenties.

Only one positive case among inter-state travellers was disclosed on Monday. This was a 41-year-old man. The last Bengaluru case was the contact of a containment zone in Kalasipalya.