City sees brisk sale of unsold housing units

The government may be planning to crack the whip on new apartments in the city, but Bengaluru has been one of the active residential markets in the last couple of years, according to sources in the real-estate sector.

The city witnessed about 80% rise in overall housing sales in the first quarter of 2019 against the same period two years ago. Interestingly, the unsold unit stock, which was piling up alarmingly in Bengaluru, also declined by 44%, the maximum for any Indian city, according to experts.

While Bengaluru’s real estate sector had about 1,18,695 unsold units during March 2017, the numbers have come down to 66,819 units in March 2019, suggesting more people are investing in the housing sector. However, the city, according to analysts from Anarock Property consultants, received a tepid response in the premium segment category (Rs 1.5 crore to Rs 2.5 crore).

"The premium segment witnessed 49% decline within a year from 6,370 units in the first quarter of 2018 to 3,260 units during the same period in 2019. This was followed by mid-segment properties (Rs 40 lakh-Rs 80 lakh) with a decline of 28%," an analyst said.