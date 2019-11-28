Civic authorities hard at work to prevent epidemics

Civic authorities have launched a series of measures to forestall the outbreak of epidemics in the areas flooded by the Hulimavu lake breach.

The activities would range from anti-larval spraying to fogging and awareness drives.

Civic officials are concerned that the stagnant water in the areas might trigger flu and other infections, just when dengue cases are reducing in the city.

BBMP health officer Dr Suresh said rehabilitation centres are stockpiled with all basic medicines. “About 30 people have been deployed to undertake the anti-larval spray,” he said. “We began fogging the area on Monday afternoon.”

The health official said locals have been consulting doctors and getting medicines. “We saw about four gastroenteritis cases, while many have complained about viral fever, body aches, running nose and other viral infections. No epidemic has been reported in the areas.”

With the floodwater, snakes have taken shelter in the area. Dr Suresh said the team has been given an anti-snake venom if there are snakebite cases. “We fear people could have water-borne infections and leptospirosis. We have asked them not to drink water immediately after cleaning the storage sump. It must be cleaned with bleaching powder and treated with chlorine,” he added.

Dr Leelavathy B, president, Bangalore Dermatology Society, said residents of the affected areas have a high risk of contracting fungal infections.

“They could also get Intertrigo, a kind of infection between the toes. This could happen if someone is in contact with water constantly,” she said.