Civic worker's death: Public pays tributes

Umesh R Yadav
Umesh R Yadav, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 18 2020, 00:32 ist
  • updated: Jul 18 2020, 01:06 ist

Bengaluru, DHNS: Sanitation workers and the public paid tributes to Shilpa, a pourakarmika who died of Covid-19 on Thursday.

While the civic workers paid respect at all mustering centres, citizens held a candlelight vigil at their houses on Friday.

BBMP Mayor M Goutham Kumar gave a cheque of Rs 10 lakh to Shilpa's family.

Shilpa (28), who worked at the V Nagenahalli ward, is the third sanitation worker to die due to the Covid-19 infection.

'Negligence'

Nirmala M of the BBMP Pourakarmika Sanga said that Shilpa died due to negligence of the civic body.

“We have been demanding safety equipment and Rs 50 lakh compensation to pourakarmikas. We could not save Shilpa, but others should not suffer the same plight,” she said.

“We are demanding PPE kits for all the workers,” she said, and warned that the workers may consider not reporting to work if the Palike fails to provide them safety kits.

