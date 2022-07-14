Civil engineer in BBMP’s town planning department

  Jul 14 2022
  • updated: Jul 14 2022, 01:52 ist

The state government has posted Dr B G Raghavendra Prasad, executive engineer (Civil) as zonal joint director of the BBMP’s town planning department (South).

As a town planner, he has been elevated to a pay scale of Rs 74,000 to Rs 1.09 lakh per month.  

In a separate order, Basavaraj Kabade, superintendent engineer of the BBMP’s solid waste management department, has been posted as chief engineer of Mahadevapura Zone. He has been posted as chief general manager of the Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Company.

