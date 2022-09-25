Class 8 student attacked with blade by classmates in Bengaluru

B'luru: Classmates attacked class 8 student with blade

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 25 2022, 00:18 ist
  • updated: Sep 25 2022, 03:41 ist

A 14-year-old student suffered serious injuries after a fight with his classmates at a school in East Bengaluru. 

The injured is a class 8 student at the school located in Ramaiah Layout, Kacharakanahalli, and is a resident of Babusapalya. 

According to the complaint filed by his mother, she got a call from a school teacher around 9.30 am on Thursday, saying her son was admitted to a private hospital near the school, and asked her to go there. 

The mother rushed to the hospital to find her son with injuries on his body. When she inquired about the injuries, he told her that a classmate fought with him over some issue after he went to school. 

The classmate attacked him with a stationary blade while others supported him. 

Banaswadi police have taken a statement from the boy who is still undergoing treatment. They have filed a case under IPC Section 324 (causing hurt by dangerous weapons).

