Cleric cautions Muslims against slaughtering 'particular animal' as anti-cow slaughter law still in place in Karnataka

The president of the Karnataka chapter of Jamiat-Ulema-e-Hind Maulana Mufti Ifteqar Qasmi has cautioned Muslims against slaughtering a 'particular animal' during Bakrid saying that though the government has changed in the state, the law promulgated by the earlier BJP regime is still in force.

Qasmi advised Muslims not to create legal hurdles and allow trouble-mongers to create fuss as the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act has not been repealed.

He also asked Muslims against parading animals on roads, especially in full public glare.

"The particular animal is being worshiped by the large community and is termed as gau mata (mother cow). In this context, it is not advisable to sacrifice (the animal) when there is already a law in place that prohibits sacrifice of a particular animal," Qasmi told PTI on Monday.

"Let us not create legal hurdles and allow trouble-mongers to create fuss in the name of sacrificing large animals on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha referred to as Bakrid," he added.

Though there is a new government in place, legally speaking the law against sacrificing a particular animal is prohibited in the state, the cleric pointed out.

He urged Muslims to abide by the law and maintain law and order besides following the cleanliness drive on the eve of Bakrid.

Ministers in the new Congress government have been vocal about repealing the anti-cow slaughter legislation that was brought in by the previous BJP regime.