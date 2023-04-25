Club, unidentified golfer booked after ball hits lawyer's moving car in Bengaluru

B'luru: Club, golfer booked after ball hits moving car

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 25 2023, 02:09 ist
  • updated: Apr 25 2023, 03:25 ist
Representative image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

An advocate has complained against the Bangalore Golf Club and an unidentified player, after the player hit the ball out of the golf course and it fell on a moving car on Sankey Road.

The complaint was filed by the 41-year-old advocate, Girish D S, residing in Rajiv Gandhi Nagar near Sahakaranagar. Girish stated that a golf ball hit the windshield of his car around 10.40 am on April 20 near the Old High Grounds junction. Girish was driving along Sankey Road at that time.

On impact, the windshield cracked and glass pieces fell on Girish’s left hand, leaving him with minor injuries.

A senior police official said they had sought details from the club administration and the players present on the golf course at the time of the incident. “We will take action based on the details obtained from the club,” the official said.

A case has been registered under the IPC Sections 427 (whoever commits mischief causing loss or damage to the amount of fifty rupees), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others).

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news
Golf

