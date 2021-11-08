CM Bommai promises to develop 25 Bengaluru lakes by January

The development of 25 lakes in the city will be completed by the end of January, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Sunday at a review meeting on various Bengaluru-related projects.

He directed officials to go for green-fencing in lake development, which has been taken up at a cost of Rs 128 crore. Measures should also be taken to prevent sewage water from draining into lakes, he added.

The chief minister directed officials to complete all metro train works at least one year ahead of schedule.

Also Read | Trusts denounce scrapping of lake conservation partnership by BBMP

He also asked for speeding up land acquisition for the suburban train project. In particular, he asked the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) to make sure the required land is acquired at the earliest.

A separate meeting will be held to review smart city projects, the chief minister's office said.

Check out latest DH videos here