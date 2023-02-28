'CM fails to keep promise': Pourakarmikas stage protest

Pourakarmikas staged a protest on Monday, demanding that the services of all 16,000 employees be made permanent.

They reminded the state government and the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) about Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s promise of regularising their services.

The protestors also took objection to the BBMP’s notification of regularising the services of only 3,673 pourakarmikas and not the entire staff.

“This is backtracking from the assurance made by Chief Minister in July last year,” the BBMP Pourakarmikara Sanga said in a press release.

As part of the protest, over 2,000 pourakarmikas visited the BBMP head office to get their names included in the permanent employment roll.

The sanitation workers have been demanding regularisation of their services for several years.