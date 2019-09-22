CM Yediyurappa stays BDA shopping complex tenders

The state government has stayed the BDA move to develop shopping complexes in partnership with private players.

In a note to Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar on Saturday, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa directed that the tendering process for the works be put on hold.

The BDA had started the development of its existing shopping complexes in HSR Layout, RT Nagar, Austin Town, Koramangala, Vijayanagar, Sadashivanagar and Indiranagar in collaboration with a private player for a lease period of 60 years. However, there are allegations of irregularities in the tendering process. The CM has directed the officials to submit fresh proposals.