College student dies in road accident near Garuda Mall

A 21-year-old engineering student riding pillion on a motorbike died after coming under the rear wheel of a tipper truck near Garuda Mall, central Bengaluru, on Tuesday morning, a senior traffic police officer said.

Sanjana Priya, a final-semester student, was crushed to death on the spot. Her cousin, Vinay Kumar, 24, who was riding the motorbike, escaped with minor injuries, the officer added.

Priya and Kumar were on their way to a relative’s house in Jayanagar at the time of the accident. Two of their other cousins were travelling to the same place by another vehicle.

While both Priya and Kumar wore helmets, the accident unfolded in a most sudden and unexpected way. The truck came from the Mayo Hall junction and was headed towards Garuda Mall. After reaching the Garuda Mall junction, the driver took an elongated left turn towards Hosmat Hospital and rear-ended the motorbike, which was also taking a left turn at the same time.

The crash threw Kumar off balance, and he lost control of the bike. Priya fell on the right side and came straight under the rear wheel of the truck. She died on the spot.

Kumar was fortunate to fall on the left side and suffered only minor impact injuries to the legs. He is being treated at a hospital, the officer said.

Photographs of the accident scene showed a broken mobile phone, a black helmet, bloodstains, small pieces of flesh and sundry items. The Ashok Nagar traffic police have arrested the truck driver for rash and negligent driving.

