Colourful Lankan dancers wow Bengaluru in tourism roadshow

The Sri Lanka Tourism Board hosted a roadshow in the city on Friday with the aim of building stronger bilateral ties with India and attracting tourists from the Indian market.

The event targeted tour operators, hoteliers, trade associations, and corporates in the travel and tourism industry, and brought together a delegation of over 30 travel agencies and hotels from the island nation to build partnerships with local tour operators, agencies, and hoteliers.

Sri Lanka has seen around 8,000 daily arrivals since January 2023, which is the highest since 2018. In 2022, over 1,23,000 Indian tourists visited Sri Lanka, a number that the Sri Lankan tourism board hopes to double this year.

Harin Fernando, Sri Lankan Minister of Tourism, emphasised the safety and security of travel in the country and said that the roadshow is an attempt to create a positive attitude towards Sri Lanka’s vast offerings in the tourism industry, especially to attract Indian tourists.

“Sri Lanka is a year-round destination that offers affordable luxury tourism. We understand the value of tourism and want to attract more tourists to explore what the country offers,” he said.

Fernando also noted that the tourism industry has adopted additional security measures such as a mobile application for tourists to scan barcodes printed on public transport, restaurants, and other tourism establishments for safety.

The official website also has a list of tourism service providers certified by the Sri Lanka Tourism Board.