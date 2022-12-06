Combing operations on, but leopards play hide and seek  

With special forest personnel combing the city’s southern and northern parts for leopards, the big cats sighted in the areas over the last four days have remained elusive so far.

Over the last week, three leopards were spotted in the southern part of the city: one each in Turahalli and Kengeri and an area near the boundary of Ramanagara.

In the north, a leopard was sighted around the ITC factory on the airport road near Meenakunte.

"Sighting of leopards in areas around the district boundary with Ramanagara is common. We have placed a cage near Turahalli and another on the Kengeri side.

“Two special teams have been set up to monitor the animals’ movements. About 25 people are on the ground for the last three days but the big cats are not to be found," an official said.

Foresters in Bengaluru north range combed the entire ITC factory premises, including the adjoining plantation area.

"We couldn't find the animal. Considering that there is a plantation and a lake nearby, the leopard may have found an accommodative habitat," another official said.

A range forest officer said Turahalli was once a natural habitat of leopards, which also prowled parts of Kengeri that were connected with the adjoining forest areas.

"Leopards are common in Bengaluru south. There are rare incidents of cattle kills but attacks on humans are nil. What's new is the CCTV cameras attached to the new apartments that have come up in recent years," the officer said.