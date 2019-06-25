'Come back, we'll help you return investors' money'

Minorities Welfare Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan on Monday appealed to IMA founder Mohammed Mansoor Khan to return to India and promised him all help in returning investors' money.

"There's no need for Mansoor to fear. I am with him and the government is with him. He has said that he wants to return all the money to the investors. We are ready to extend him all the cooperation in this regard," Zameer told reporters.

Mansoor, who has been absconding since June 8, said in a purported video on Sunday that he had a list of the people who extorted money from him. He also vowed to name all of them if the police helped him return to India. Mansoor accused senior Congress leader K Rahman Khan and JD(S) leader T A Sharavana of conspiring against IMA Jewels.

"I will stand by him. Let him disclose those names. We will recover the money from them and return it to the investors, most of whom are poor," Zameer stated.