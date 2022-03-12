Command centre for multiple Bengaluru agencies to go live in 100 days

In a major boost to streamlining Bengaluru’s administration, the Bangalore Smart City Limited (BenSCL) set in motion a project involving a single platform to integrate 14 agencies, including the BBMP, BWSSB and others, for taking up development works.

The Integrated Command Control Centre (ICCC) on the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) premises will go live in 100 days. Besides inter-departmental coordination, the system promises a citizen interface — a mobile application and website — that will have details of all city projects. However, BenSCL officials said the system doesn’t include provisions of accountability.

“The command centre will recognise the overlap of works or repetitive works and provide insights. But individual agencies will have to bear the responsibility of preventing or taking suitable action,” said BenSCL Managing Director Rajendra Cholan.

Citizens can also use the system to raise grievances related to any of the 14 agencies. “Once the system is in place, the public can call the helpline to register grievances. All the complaints will be tracked and a feedback system will be put in place to ensure no complaints are closed without action,” Cholan said.

The software will include systems that will collect, collaborate and analyse information from various departments for better planning of the city.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said the system will provide a holistic view of the developments in the city.

“At present, such data is spread across various departments. The ICCC will provide a platform for the departments to share the information with all others, thus providing a holistic view of the city’s development. This will help officials to make decisions that are good for the city,” Gupta said.

The proposal to set up an ICCC was in discussion for nearly three years now. “Integrating data from 14 agencies is a difficult task. We have been in constant talks with all the departments as to how it can be implemented. Hence, the project was pushed,” Cholan said.

The project is estimated to cost Rs 90 crore. The 14 agencies which will be integrated include BBMP, BWSSB, Bangalore City Police, Bangalore Traffic Police, BMTC, and Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB). “We have a plan to bring in more agencies into the platform in the future,” Cholan said.

Watch latest videos by DH here: