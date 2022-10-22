Commercial activity in residential areas: HC seeks report from BBMP

The High Court of Karnataka on Friday directed Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to submit a comprehensive report on the status of commercial activities in residential areas in the city.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale asked the BBMP to ascertain as to whether a periodical inspection is being carried out by the authorities in this regard and if it is conducted, then what action is being taken on such reports. The court was hearing a PIL regarding alleged commercial activity of flower vending business being carried out in a residential zone in Wilson Garden area.

Without permission

The petition is filed by Wilson Garden Residents’ Welfare Association. The association has contended that the flower vendors are carrying out their business from the parking areas of the basement in residential areas without any permission from the BBMP.

On October 21, 2020, the high court had directed the BBMP to appoint a senior officer with a view to ascertain whether any illegalities exist. The counsel for the BBMP informed the court that an officer appointed to inspect the area had visited on November 18, 2020.

He also submitted that notices are issued to certain identified vendors on October 17, 2022, and prayed for time to submit a report.

The bench directed the BBMP to submit a report regarding the alleged commercial activity at Wilson Garden’s residential locality and posted the matter to November 9.

Meanwhile, granting eight weeks’ time to complete the similar exercise in the residential areas under the BBMP jurisdiction, the bench said that the report should also indicate the name of the officer concerned in case the licenses are issued to the vendors by committing breach of the provisions of relevant Act or Rules.

Total prohibition

The order stated that the BBMP has to indicate relevant provisions regarding granting permission to vendors, whether there is total prohibition of commercial activities in residential areas, whether conditional permission can be granted and the details of conditions.

The bench has also directed the BBMP to submit whether any periodical check is being conducted by the authorities and if such checks are carried out, whether the reports are made to the superior officers and if such reports are made to the superior officers what action is taken.