Commercial rent for cultural centre? Bengali Association protests over BBMP action

The Bengali Association staged a protest against BBMP officials, accusing them of trying to snatch away the land where they run a cultural centre.

Set up in 1959 under the Karnataka Societies Registration Act, the association had leased two plots near Ulsoor Lake for 30 years in the name of the Tagore Cultural Centre. The first plot was allotted in 1977 for an annual lease rent of 1,390, while the second plot was allotted in 1982 for Rs 4,300.

After the lease period ended in 2007 and 2012, respectively, the BBMP revised the lease amount to Rs 17.50 lakh. The total outstanding amount payable by the Bengali Association now stands at Rs 3.5 crore.

Association convener A L Roy said multiple visits to the BBMP to renew the lease were unsuccessful from the time the leases had expired. “We have met the BBMP commissioner several times, but he said he can’t help us. People with vested interests appear to be lobbying.

This is prime property situated close to the Ulsoor Lake. Otherwise, why would a cultural association with a monthly membership fee of Rs 60 be slapped with an annual rent of Rs 35 lakhs?” asked Roy.

The BBMP locked the cultural centre building a year ago. Roy said people come to the centre to spend time at the library, attend cultural events that are open to all, and volunteer for cancer awareness and blood donation. “It is totally illogical to slap exorbitant commercial lease rates on a completely non-commercial entity,” said Roy.