Commissioner inspects BDA's housing project in Bengaluru

A housing project by the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) is underway near Hunnigere village in Dasanpura, approximately 26 km from the city centre. The project consists of 642 villas, and BDA Commissioner G Kumar Naik recently inspected the progress before commencing the house-selling process.

The BDA has provided a breakdown of the villa types: 320 1BHK, 152 3BHK, and 170 4BHK houses. These duplex houses are constructed using an RCC frame structure. Each house is equipped with a dual piping system and has amenities like a sump, overhead tank, and solar water heater.

The 1BHK houses are built in a ground plus three-floor structure, while the 3BHK and 4BHK villas feature separate entrances, electric vehicle charging facilities, and car parking areas.

The entire layout includes 27 parks, as mentioned in the press release. Additionally, the project offers an indoor stadium with a badminton court, restaurant, gym, primary health care centre, community hall, swimming pool, and a supermarket.