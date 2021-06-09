Committee formed to find land for 100-bedded hospitals in every constituency

The state Covid task force has formed a committee headed by BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta to find land to set up 100-bedded hospitals.

With the state government planning to set up 100-bedded hospitals in each assembly constituency, the task force is struggling to find vacant land.

When the task force met before, its head and Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan agreed to the idea of setting up 100-bedded advanced treatment facilities in all 28 constituencies of Bengaluru. But the government could not find land for the purpose.

“We have been facing space constraints in Bengaluru to expand the health infrastructure,” he admitted. “So, we have set up a committee headed by the BBMP Chief Commissioner to locate vacant sites suitable to build the hospitals.”

The government is also aiming to upgrade second-level hospitals to ensure quality and effective treatment to ailments not listed under the Ayushman Bharat or Suvarna Arogya Suraksha Trust (SAST), the Deputy Chief Minister said.

“The project requires a lot of space,” Narayan said. “The committee will submit its report in a couple of weeks and the government will subsequently make a decision.”