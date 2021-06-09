K'taka: Panel to find land for 100-beded hospitals

Committee formed to find land for 100-bedded hospitals in every constituency

The task force has been struggling to find vacant land

Niranjan Kaggere
Niranjan Kaggere, DHNS,
  • Jun 09 2021, 01:11 ist
  • updated: Jun 09 2021, 01:29 ist
Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan. Credit: DH Photo

The state Covid task force has formed a committee headed by BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta to find land to set up 100-bedded hospitals.

With the state government planning to set up 100-bedded hospitals in each assembly constituency, the task force is struggling to find vacant land.

When the task force met before, its head and Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan agreed to the idea of setting up 100-bedded advanced treatment facilities in all 28 constituencies of Bengaluru. But the government could not find land for the purpose.

Read | Karnataka reports less than 10,000 new Covid-19 cases, 179 deaths

“We have been facing space constraints in Bengaluru to expand the health infrastructure,” he admitted. “So, we have set up a committee headed by the BBMP Chief Commissioner to locate vacant sites suitable to build the hospitals.”

The government is also aiming to upgrade second-level hospitals to ensure quality and effective treatment to ailments not listed under the Ayushman Bharat or Suvarna Arogya Suraksha Trust (SAST), the Deputy Chief Minister said.

“The project requires a lot of space,” Narayan said. “The committee will submit its report in a couple of weeks and the government will subsequently make a decision.”

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Karnataka
C N Ashwath Narayan
Covid-19

What's Brewing

Footwear to milkshakes: Politicians attacked in public

Footwear to milkshakes: Politicians attacked in public

Heavy sleepers: Elephants on epic trek take nap

Heavy sleepers: Elephants on epic trek take nap

Sunil Chhetri has more international goals than Messi

Sunil Chhetri has more international goals than Messi

While many have a 'vivid' mind's eye, others have none

While many have a 'vivid' mind's eye, others have none

How thousands of indigenous children vanished in Canada

How thousands of indigenous children vanished in Canada

CO2 in air at its highest level ever despite lockdowns

CO2 in air at its highest level ever despite lockdowns

 