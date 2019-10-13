Community radio is set in Bengaluru Central Jail

Just because you are in jail doesn’t mean you need to imprison your creativity. Just ask the convicts in Parappana Agrahara, who are all set to rock the central prison with their hidden talents.

A community radio is set to enliven the dreary jail, with authorities hoping the project would divert the prisoners’ energy towards creative endeavours with a participatory approach.

The novel initiative will be launched by the Karnataka State Prisons Department by the end of October, even though Karnataka has arrived late on the scene, as Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Bihar have already started the project.

However, officials said that unlike other states, they want to take the project to major prisons across the state after seeing the response.

“Community radio will be limited to within the premises of the prison,” V Sheshmurthy, Chief Superintendent, Parappana Agrahara, told DH. “Convicted prisoners along with a few staff members will generate content. Most of the convicts are from various professional backgrounds and have distinct talents. We intend to bring their talent to limelight.”

At the moment, Radio Jockeys (RJs) from 91.1FM have been busy training and polishing 20 candidates, including six female staff members, for the past 15 days. Speakers will be installed in all the barracks so that inmates can hear the radio programmes when the project gets under way.

Community radio will function for 12 hours from morning 6 am to 6 pm. Fellow prisoners can savour bhajans and devotional songs for two-three hours, presentation of news by RJs and discussions on current affairs.

“Birthday wishes for inmates and their family members can also be conveyed in some slots,” Sheshmurthy said, adding success stories and birthday celebrations of top personalities and their talks will also be featured in certain programmes on special days.