Complaint lodged to trace two UK returnees

The Department of Health has received information on seven more persons, who have arrived in Dakshina Kannada district from Britain.

All have been traced and swabs will be collected on Thursday. The 12 more samples of UK returnees have been sent for testing and the report is awaited.

The state government has sent a list of passengers who had arrived in the state from Britain since November 21. Accordingly, 103 passengers had arrived in the district. The Covid-19 tests on the already arrived passengers have turned negative so far.

The Department of Health could not trace two passengers who had arrived in the district from the Britain and a complaint has been filed with the police to trace them, said District Nodal Officer Dr Ashok.

4 more students

Four more students of two nursing colleges that had flouted Covid-19 guidelines while admitting them to hostels in Mangaluru, have tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday.

So far, samples of 743 students from these two colleges have been collected for testing. The report of a few more students are awaited.