Confusion over green crackers delays official sale in Bengaluru

Even as confusion prevailed over ‘green crackers’, traders across Bengaluru officially began cracker sales on Friday.

Trade licences necessary to set up cracker shops, usually available a week before the festival, were delayed until Thursday evening due to the green cracker confusion. As a result, just a handful of traders could open their shops at different grounds in the city.

In the places DH visited on Friday, we found fewer shops and even fewer demand for crackers among the public.

A retail trader in Uttarahalli limits said he is selling only green crackers.

“All cracker boxes have been provided with a QR code and citizens can verify the quality and content. Owners have made only 40 per cent investment this year keeping in mind the confusion over the ban on crackers,” said Lokes, a trader in Jayanagar.

The low investment did not reduce the expenses, admitted another trader.

“We have to pay Rs 10,000 to get a licence from the police and Rs 15,000 rent per day to the BBMP, besides logistical expenses,” he said.

Traders would get licences 10 days earlier and have adequate time to begin sales. This year though, they have just three to four days to sell crackers starting from Friday.

Prices hiked 10 to 15%

While traders are preoccupied with profits and losses, customers said there was not much difference in terms of prices. A few even said prices have increased by 10 to 15%.

Asked about the ban on crackers due to the Covid pandemic, Suraj, a techie from Jayanagar, said: “When it’s proven scientifically that green crackers have negligible levels of pollution, why ban it? Instead, the government should have restricted bursting of crackers for a few minutes.”

Turnout remained low at the cracker shops throughout the day. Traders said only 15% of the crowd turned up this year on day 1.