Confusion prevails, COVID-positive Begur policeman to be re-tested

The city policeman, who tested positive for Covid-19, will be re-tested after a sample with the same name and address but with a different phone number arrived at the testing centre.

As the state government decided to test all policemen, police officials from Begur were sent to the Jayanagar General Hospital to give their samples for the Covid-19 test.

On May 1, two ICMR Specimen Referral Forms (SRF) were filled at the Jayanagar General Hospital with the same name and address. Only the mobile numbers were different. On May 4, the State Surveillance Unit received a positive report for P650, the policeman from Begur.

When the Bengaluru Urban district health officer and district officials contacted the number mentioned in the SRF, they reached a different person who gave the phone number of P650.

The circle inspector in the Begur police station confirmed that only one person existed in the name of P650 and the phone number was the same as the one provided by the man.

Following the confirmation, officials shifted P650 to the designated Covid-19 hospital. On verifying the documents, it was found that two police personnel in the list provided to the Jayanagar General Hospital had the same phone number.

The SRF filled at the Jayanagar General Hospital had the same names with different phone numbers. Hospital staff took samples of both the policemen, and after P650 was shifted to the designated hospital, they facility-isolated the other man. The negative report of the other person was received on May 5.

Entering the same name twice resulted in confusion, which prompted the authorities to take the samples of both the persons again and send it for confirmatory testing.

“Remedial action will be initiated once the final confirmatory reports are received from the lab. As of now, both (policemen) are facility-isolated. Disciplinary action will be initiated against the official responsible for the confusion,” a state health department note said.