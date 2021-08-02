Congo nationals protest in Bengaluru over death of man detained in drug case

The death of a 27-year-old man from the Democratic Republic of Congo led to a protest by hundreds of Congo nationals in front of JC Nagar police station. Few foreign nationals also manhandled the police officers who tried to have a peaceful talk with them. The police had to resume the lathi charge against the agitated who manhandled and assaulted the police officers.

The deceased Joan alias Joel Shindani Malu, a resident of Hennur in East Bengaluru, was staying in the city illegally after his visa and passport expired. According to JC Nagar police, a case of unnatural death in police custody is registered and investigation is on.

According to police, sub-inspector Raghupathi got information about Joan selling drugs in Banjara Layout. When Raghupathi and his team were waiting to catch the peddlers a Hoysala patrolling vehicle approached Raghupathi. The peddlers shifted their place to Babusapalya from where Joan was caught around 12.30 am, while his associate escaped. The police had seized 5 grams MDMA from Joan and had brought him to station for legal action.

Joan complained of chest pain around 5.10 am on Monday. He was rushed to the nearby Chiraayu hospital by 5.30 am. The doctors started treating him for 'Bradycardia', Joan died while undergoing treatment around 6.45 am. The doctors suspect that his death was due to cardiac arrest.

The police who didn't know the identity of the deceased passed the information to Bosco, president of Pan African Federation. On further inquiry, it was found that deceased Joan having the name Joel Shindhani Malu as per his Passport records. His visa was expired in July 2015, and his passport expired in December 2017.

By afternoon many African nationals gathered in front of JC Nagar police station and started blaming the police for killing Joan. The protestors alleged that policemen visited Joan's house and demanded money. When he refused the police injected something into him and took him along with them and have killed him. They were staging peaceful protest against the policemen.

But, around 4.30 pm, few African nationals gathered in front of the station made obscene gestures at women police officers and abused them. When the male officers tried to stop them by such behavior the Africans manhandled a couple of police officers including an officer of assistant commissioner of police (ACP) rank. Dharmendra Kumar Meena, deputy commissioner of police (North) said we have detained around seven African nationals who abused, made obscene gestures, and manhandled policemen. A case will be registered against them and further action will be taken.