Congress' Mekedatu march enters Bengaluru, Shivakumar apologises for traffic jams till Friday

As the Congress party’s Mekedatu Padayatra entered Bengaluru on Tuesday, traffic slowed to a crawl at some junctions in the southwestern part of the city.

But no major gridlock was reported as Tuesday was a government holiday and the Bengaluru traffic police provided alternative routes.

Though the police asked citizens travelling between Nayandahalli and the Outer Ring Road toward Banashankari to use alternative routes as much as possible, vehicle users reported on social media that they were stuck in traffic jams at Kathriguppe Circle, Nayandahalli Junction and other places as thousands walked along in the procession. Traffic police, however, maintained there were no jams.

“As it was a holiday and there were alternative routes available, there were no jams. Slow-moving traffic was witnessed at some places as and when the marchers entered those roads,” said Kuldeep Kumar Jain, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic, West).

The police expect “minor traffic congestion” on Wednesday and Thursday, too, as the march moves forward, and have suggested alternative routes.

Citizens can refer to the traffic police’s social media handles to get updates.

Earlier in the day, before resuming the padayatra in RR Nagar, Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar apologised to Bengalureans for the traffic snarls.

“I want to apologise to the people of Bengaluru as there will be traffic trouble in parts of the city for the next three days. But this struggle is important for the better future of the city. The Mekedatu project is essential. It will solve your water-related worries for the next 50 years. Our fight is for the people of the state and citizens of Bengaluru. So please cooperate and march with us,” he told news reporters near the Poornima Palace in RR Nagar.

The ‘Namma Neeru, Namma Hakku’ (Our water, our right) march started at Kengeri and ended at Jayadeva Hospital Junction, a distance of about 16 km.

Shivakumar accused the BBMP of removing flex banners put up by the Congress for the foot march, which was stopped by party workers.

“If they had continued to remove banners, I would have asked our workers to remove the banners of Yediyurappa and other BJP leaders. The law should be equal for everyone,” he said.

The Congress leader even asked BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta to rename the civic body after the BJP.

