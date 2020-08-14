Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivasamurthy files complaint regarding attack on his house, claims loss runs upto Rs 3 crore

Pulakeshinagar MLA Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy visited the DJ Halli police station on Friday afternoon to file a complaint about the vandalism that took place in his house two days ago. But, in what appears to be a U-turn, he deferred the decision to file the complaint, citing glitches in his draft.

Later in the day, he met city police commissioner Kamal Pant and submitted a complaint, stating that he had discussed the issue with DCP (East) S D Sharanappa during his visit to the police station. Murthy sought police protection for himself and his family and revealed that he incurred losses to the tune of Rs 3 crore during the attack on his house.

At the DJ Halli police station, the MLA held a discussion with the DCP and the jurisdictional police officer.

“He (the MLA) did not file any complaint in writing but complained about the loss of items during the attack on his house. However, we have already registered a complaint and are investigating the incident,” an official from the DJ Halli police station said.

Addressing the media outside the station, Murthy said: “I have incurred a loss of Rs 3 crore, and I want justice.”

Later in the evening, after meeting Pant, the MLA said: “Whatever I discussed with the DCP in the morning, I have given as a complaint to the commissioner now.” Asked if the Congress leaders had advised him not to file a complaint, Murthy said: “There is no pressure from anyone against filing the complaint. Whatever I discussed in the morning with the police, I have (given as a) complaint to the commissioner.”