Congress protest throws traffic out of gear in Bengaluru

The Congress party’s protest threw traffic out of gear in central parts of Bengaluru on Thursday.

The traffic police had specified a detour in the wake of the protest march from the Congress party’s Queen’s Road office to Raj Bhavan. However, many vehicle users seemed unaware and ended up getting stuck in a bumper-to-bumper traffic jam.

Queen’s Road, Cunningham Road, Infantry Road, Ambedkar Veedhi, Raj Bhavan Road and Cubbon Road were the worst affected.

Traffic crawled at Basaveshwara Circle, Palace Road, Ballari Road, Mysore Bank Circle, Corporation Circle, KG Road and the

surrounding streets.

Shivajinagar-bound buses from northern Bengaluru localities such as Hebbal were stopped at the entrance of Queen’s Road, stranding passengers midway.

Train passengers who alighted at the Bengaluru Cantonment railway station also faced inconvenience as they struggled to find transport to travel towards the southern parts of the city.

Order was restored only after the protest concluded.