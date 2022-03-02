Consider regularising BU daily wage workers: HC tells govt

Offering relief to a batch of daily wage employees at Bangalore University (BU), the high court has asked the state government and the varsity to consider regularising their service within four months.

Employees who joined between 1996 and 2000 have challenged the December 1, 2016, order that denied them the benefit of regularisation. The court noted that the BU had, right from 2008 up to September 12, 2019, recognised the employees' services on the basis of need in the university and acknowledged their claim to regularisation.

The court noted that while the services of many other employees at the BU were regularised following the apex court judgment in the Umadevi case, the same treatment was not meted to the petitioners.

The state government and the BU contended that with the Karnataka Daily Wage Employees Welfare Act, 2012, coming into force, no employee can claim regularisation.

The court pointed out that merely because the act has come into force, the petitioners' claim cannot vanish into thin air because, by the time the law was promulgated, they had completed 14-16 years of service.

"In their heydays, these petitioners have toiled to serve the university on receiving even paltry sums as salary. The need for these employees by the university is time and again recognised in the communications/proposals for such regularisation. If their cases are not considered at this juncture, it would be an arbitrary action, violative of Article 14 of the Constitution of India and would result in leaving the employees in the lurch," Justice M Nagaprasanna said.

The court stated that in the event of the university regularising the petitioners' service, they would not be entitled to salary arrears but would be eligible to count their service after the completion of 10 years from the respective dates of their initial engagement to determine all other service conditions and terminal benefits.