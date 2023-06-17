Constable on run for four months: Karnataka HC seeks explanation from DCP

The High Court of Karnataka has asked the DCP (East), Bengaluru city, to remain present on the next date of hearing in case he fails to submit an explanation as to why a police constable has not been taken into custody till now despite a clear direction issued by the court.

The constable is accused of allegedly cheating a woman on the promise of marriage.

A crime was registered under IPC sections under sections 323, 376, 420 and 506 against Fakirappa Hatti, who was posted at the Mahadevapura police station. It was alleged that he befriended a woman and developed a physical relationship with her on the promise of marriage. After two years, the woman filed a complaint in 2022, alleging assault, rape and breach of promise of marriage.

The constable moved before the high court on July 7, 2022, praying to quash the proceedings against him. The court stayed further proceedings considering an apex court judgement that a promise to marry and deviating from it would not amount to an offence punishable either under IPC sections 417 or 420.

At the subsequent hearing, the court was informed that the constable was granted bail by the trial court on April 4, 2022. However, on July 1, 2022, a coordinate bench cancelled the bail granted to him in a criminal petition filed by the woman.

Noticing that the constable had misled the court by suppressing the fact, on March 15, 2023, the coordinate bench cancelled the bail, vacated the interim stay order and directed the police to take him into custody. The woman submitted that the accused constable was still absconding and had managed to evade arrest despite the passage of four months.

"It prima facie appears that the concerned have laid a protective umbrella to the petitioner, to evade such arrest, only because the petitioner belongs to the police department. Therefore, the Deputy Commissioner of Police of the jurisdiction shall submit an explanation before this court as to why the petitioner is not taken into custody despite the clear order of this court that it should be implemented forthwith. The explanation shall be filed by the next date of hearing. Failing which, the Deputy Commissioner of Police of the jurisdiction shall be present before the court," the court stated.