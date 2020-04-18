Construction sector may reopen after April 20: Bengaluru police chief Bhaskar Rao

Bengaluru police chief Bhaskar Rao visited migrant workers at a camp on Friday evening and sought to reassure them that the government is there to help them during the Covid-19 crisis.

Rao went to the labourers’ camp at Mallasandra, off Kanakapura Road, in southern Bengaluru and urged the workers not to lose hope and keep in touch with their loved ones by phone.

Follow the state-wise total of confirmed coronavirus cases here

Holding out hope that the construction sector could reopen after April 20, he asked the workers to stay up for a few more days. “We have to wait and watch. If directions come from the government, the construction sector will reopen. Otherwise, you will have to wait for some more days,” he added.

He continued: “Bengaluru is for everyone. People from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and Gujarat to West Bengal, all live here. All the high-rise buildings have been constructed by you (migrant workers). We have spoken to workers from Bihar, West Bengal, Odisha and other states. The facilities in South Bengaluru are better. The workers have been provided with groceries, sanitisers, masks and other essentials.”

Follow live updates on coronavirus

Rao said the commissioner of the labour department had been asked to set up telephone booths if workers faced difficulties in communicating with their families back home.

Soumendu Mukherjee, Additional Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru West, and Rohini Katoch Sepat, Deputy Commissioner of Police, South, accompanied Rao.