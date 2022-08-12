Consulate in Bengaluru is the US' call: Jaishankar

The minister said he would keep the demand – which was also raised during other interactions he had earlier in the day in the city

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 12 2022, 22:04 ist
  • updated: Aug 13 2022, 01:25 ist
S Jaishankar. Credit: DH Photo

Minister for External Affairs S Jaishankar said on Friday that India could only be an enabler in addressing the long-pending demand for a US consulate in Bengaluru.

Speaking with reporters here, Jaishankar said it made sense from the US’ and Bengaluru’s perspectives to have a consulate in the city but it was up to the US to make the decision.

“I can encourage them, I can enable them, and that I surely will,” he said.

Also Read | We'd assess, monitor China-Taiwan situation: Jaishankar

The minister said he would keep the demand – which was also raised during other interactions he had earlier in the day in the city – in mind as he visits the US next month. Stating that consulates could not be set up overnight, he said he had “good wishes, support and enthusiasm” for Bengaluru on the matter.

The announcement of a US consulate in Hyderabad was made in 2006 during an India visit by then-president George W. Bush. Hyderabad and Bengaluru were the “two finalists” in the run-up to the consulate at the time, Jaishankar said.

