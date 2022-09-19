Contractors threaten strike over changes to payment system

Contractors have objected to three changes introduced by the BBMP to streamline the payment system and improve the quality of work, as they fear engineers will exploit the new system to get bribes.

The BBMP Contractors' Association, a registered body, threatened to halt infrastructure work in the city from September 21, if the civic body fails to install the old system.

Writing to BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath, contractors raised concerns over a September 14 circular introducing sweeping changes to the civic body’s internal payment system that revives the defunct Quality Assurance Cell and empowers the Technical Cell under Commissioner (TVCC).

Sticky points

The circular authorises zonal commissioners to release payments to contractors on a seniority basis for the works done in their respective zones. These works, whose payment is usually cleared after two years, are also funded by the BBMP. Works funded by the Union or state governments will be approved for payment by the chief accounts officer at the BBMP head office.

The revived quality assurance unit has been given greater powers. Zonal executive engineers have been authorised to oversee the implementation of work valued at less than Rs 50 lakh. The cell’s chief engineer will monitor works valued between Rs 50 lakh and Rs 1 crore, while a private project management consultancy (PMC) will be appointed to execute works over Rs 1 crore.

The PMC will report directly to the quality assurance cell. The totally restructured TVCC will no longer sign files to clear the payment but will check the work quality based on complaints received at the commissioner’s office. It will also randomly inspect 10% of the work. The TVCC has been asked to submit a report three days after its site inspection.

Critics’ take

Contractors believe the percentage of commission they pay will shoot up due to stringent scrutiny.

"In the existing system, payments are cleared by lower-rung officers once the approval comes from the assistant, executive and chief engineers.

"But in the revised system, contractors have to get the files approved by zonal commissioners. Meeting zonal commissioners is not easy because they are IAS officers," said K T Manjunath, president of the contractors' association.

A BBMP official said the reforms were misunderstood but were necessary to improve the quality of work.