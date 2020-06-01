Cop at police headquarters tests positive for COVID-19Cop at police headquarters tests positive for Covid-19

A constable attached to the internal security division of the DG-IG office tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday.

The constable’s samples were taken as part of the testing drive of the police staff. His results turned up as positive and he is identified as P3195.

The constable belongs to the Karnataka State Industrial Security Force, which takes care of security at the police headquarters. He visited his native village in north Karnataka a week ago.

On developing fever a couple of days ago, the constable underwent the Covid-19 tests and his results came positive on Sunday evening.

The police top brass, including DGP Praveen Sood and other ADGPs, work in the headquarter premises. But the police believe the infected constable did not enter the main building where the chambers of the senior officers are located.

Now the entire premises has been sanitised. Since the lockdown, two constables tested positive. While one of them was discharged from hospital on Saturday, another recovered.