Cop in Bahrain, vehicle lifter in India: Man takes to crime for son’s cancer care

A former Bahraini policeman-turned-professional vehicle thief has been arrested for the second time in 14 years, the city police said.

Nazeer Ahmed Imran alias Pilakal Nazeer, 61, a native of Kerala, had served in the Bahraini police for nine years before returning to India. He allegedly started stealing vehicles soon after to provide treatment for his son who’s suffering from cancer.

Nazeer was first arrested by Ashoknagar police in 2008 but got bail later.

His second arrest came this month when Byatarayanapura police apprehended him for stealing an SUV from a car service centre on Mysuru Road last month.

Police believe Nazeer stole a Tata Harrier from the service centre of Key Motors Pvt Ltd near Gopalan Arcade Mall. The SUV belonged to businessman Indermal Lunker, who had left it for service in front of the centre on January 27. It was stolen around 2 pm on January 29, according to the police complaint filed by the firm’s manager, I M Banagar.

Following the complaint, police zeroed in on Nazeer and arrested him.

They seized not only the SUV but also two motorcycles stolen in High Grounds police station limits. They found out that he had created fake documents of the stolen vehicles and sold them off.

Police believe Nazeer went on a vehicle stealing spree, carting away two-wheelers and automobiles in different parts of Bengaluru.

Crime sheet

Nazeer has been named in vehicle theft cases registered at Cubbon Park, Ashoknagar, Parappana Agrahara, Koramangala, Jayanagar, Whitefield, Commercial Street, Jeevan Bima Nagar, Indiranagar and Banashankari, Sampangirama Nagar, Bellandur, Kumaraswamy Layout, RT Nagar and Rajajinagar police stations in Bengaluru and in various places in Kerala.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: