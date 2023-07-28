Cops begin trial of AI cameras on Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway

Cops begin trial of AI cameras on B'luru-Mysuru highway

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  Jul 28 2023, 21:19 ist
  • updated: Jul 29 2023, 04:00 ist
A view of Sheshagirihallitoll plaza on Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway after it was opened to the public with toll collection, on Wednesday, March 15, 2023. Credit: DH File Photo

The Karnataka police conducted a trial run of AI-based cameras on the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway on Friday. 

Six cameras have been deployed at two places along the expressway, said Alok Kumar, ADGP, Traffic and Road Safety, Karnataka, without specifying the exact location.

The cameras are designed to capture a variety of traffic violations such as exceeding the speed limit, driving on the wrong side, using a mobile phone while driving, and not wearing seat belts.

Subsequently, this data will be collected and collated in a control room, the particulars of which are yet to be decided, the ADGP added.

Currently, all the data of violating vehicles are being sent to the Kaniminike and Gananguru toll gates.

“This is a trial run. We are not booking cases yet. This will be shaped over the next few days, where we will figure out how to book the cases or fine those who are violating the rules,” he said. 

 

