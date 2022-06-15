Cops extend helping hand to failed SSLC students, arrange coaching

In a unique crime prevention initiative, the city police have organised private classes for students who failed SSLC exams this year to stop them from falling into bad company and wasting a year.

Around 92 students from lower- and middle-income families have joined the private classes to prepare for the supplementary exams.

Students who fail the exams are victims of criminal influence since they seek out friendships to spend time with, while parental negligence also increases the possibility of them turning anti-social.

Having witnessed failed students turning into criminals, the Bandepalya police decided to help them retake the exams. Soon after the SSLC results were released, Bandepalya police inspector Rajesh L Y, who hit upon the idea, approached groups like Darpana, Raajalaanchana, and private schools to collect the list of failed students in their jurisdiction.

When the police approached private school teachers to coach the students, they readily agreed. The NGOs approached the students and prepared the timetable for the classes.

Classes for Kannada, Mathematics, Science, Social Science, English and Hindi began on June 6 and will be held daily between 9 am and 3.30 pm till June 22 at Shubodini School. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Srinath Mahadev Joshi inaugurated the classes. The private school teachers spend hour-and-a-half teaching the students.

“We came up with the idea since students (failing exams) have high chances of falling into bad company, drugs or even getting into work,” inspector Rajesh told DH.

“We didn’t want students to get into such activities. A private college has assured us they would give a 30% fee cut for students passing the supplementary exams by attending the classes.”

Flunked in Kannada

In absence of government schools in the Bandepalya police station limits, the 92 students who enrolled for the classes have come from eight schools. Surprisingly, most of them flunked in Kannada.

While the Bandepalya police pooled in some money to provide lunch, tea and snacks for the students, people have also come forward to sponsor food, books and other requirements.

Manju V M, a Kannada teacher from Diana Convent School, said most students lacked writing skills and failed to carry textbooks. Police are organising books, as well.